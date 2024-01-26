Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Vallourec stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 4,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.84. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Vallourec will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

