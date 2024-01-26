US Bancorp DE Sells 37,146 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,146 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Stock Down 1.2 %

CRH stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.