US Bancorp DE Sells 2,498 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

