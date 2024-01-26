US Bancorp DE Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,243,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

