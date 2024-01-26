US Bancorp DE Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 2.57% of Forge Global worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forge Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,488,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE FRGE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 190,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,926. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.67.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 133.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.