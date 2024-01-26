US Bancorp DE Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $329.85. 218,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,172. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.