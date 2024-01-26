US Bancorp DE Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $252.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,645. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.19. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

