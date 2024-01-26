US Bancorp DE Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 322,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.66. 129,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

