US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. 1,508,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,883. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

