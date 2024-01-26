US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,198 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.42. The stock had a trading volume of 712,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,988. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.37 and its 200 day moving average is $311.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.