UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $3.92

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.83. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 223,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in UP Fintech by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

