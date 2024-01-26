Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UVSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.