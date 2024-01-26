Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNTY

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.