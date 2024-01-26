United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 14,067 shares.The stock last traded at $253.51 and had previously closed at $253.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average of $212.63.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.88 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Timothy Wade Stone bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

