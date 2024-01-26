Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. 2,480,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

