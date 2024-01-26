Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $248.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,741. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.