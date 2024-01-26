Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 122,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.39. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.