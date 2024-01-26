Truist Financial Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $323,144.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

