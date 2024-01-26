Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $11.25 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

NYSE TCN opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

