TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 23,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

