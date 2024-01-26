TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,330 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TMDX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 94,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,645. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 2.05.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
