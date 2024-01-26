TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,330 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TMDX stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 94,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,645. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

