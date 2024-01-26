Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yandex

About Yandex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.