Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.98.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.25%.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
