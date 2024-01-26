Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

