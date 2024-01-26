Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 371 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 2,747,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

