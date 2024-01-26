Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $277,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 1,085,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

