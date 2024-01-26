Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Lear Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.13. 273,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

