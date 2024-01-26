Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 130.9% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.16. 263,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

