Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

BEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 1,790,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

