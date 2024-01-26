Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 409 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,038,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.2 %

KNX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 897,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,075. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

