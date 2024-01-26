Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,477 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4,903.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 550,901 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.49. 301,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

