Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 318 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,473. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

