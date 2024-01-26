Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $16.60 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

