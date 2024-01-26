TKG Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Family Trust lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 44,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 91.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,273,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,046,000 after acquiring an additional 273,516 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. 8,792,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The stock has a market cap of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

