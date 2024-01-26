Time Finance (LON:TIME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.85

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.85 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.50), with a volume of 783713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Time Finance Trading Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Insider Transactions at Time Finance

In other Time Finance news, insider Edward Rimmer sold 65,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £20,945.28 ($26,614.08). Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

