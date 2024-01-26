The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 74,443 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,349,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $368.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.