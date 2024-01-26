The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 998,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

