The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $86.96. 624,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,378. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

