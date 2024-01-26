The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells $82,216.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55.

On Friday, January 19th, Christopher Swift sold 46,818 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.78.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98.

On Friday, January 12th, Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08.

On Monday, December 18th, Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53.

On Friday, December 1st, Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $87.12 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

