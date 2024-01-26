The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $6.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Get Stem alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Price Performance

STEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,787. The stock has a market cap of $490.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stem has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.