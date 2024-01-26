The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $84.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

