The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 23rd

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $819.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 125.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

