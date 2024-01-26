The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $424,700,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
