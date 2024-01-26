The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $357.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

