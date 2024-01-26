TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.10.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $134.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. TFI International has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

