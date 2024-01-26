Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TXT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

