Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.9 %

Teradyne stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.67. 711,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,746. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

