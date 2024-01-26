TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELUS
TELUS Trading Down 0.3 %
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.