TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.77.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$24.37. 884,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,799. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.62. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.16 and a 12 month high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

