Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.350-20.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.14. 53,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 104,763 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

