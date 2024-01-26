Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

TECK stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 691,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,298,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Teck Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

