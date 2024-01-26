Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $40.44 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,645 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.